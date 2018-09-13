Active death investigation in La Quinta Cove

LA QUINTA, Calif.- - An active death investigation is underway on the 54700 block of Avenida Vallejo in La Quinta, as confirmed by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Units from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department and Cal Fire are on the scene. One person was transported from the scene in an ambulance.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the death investigation is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to public safety.

#LaQuintaPD Update: Death investigation appears to be an isolated incident, there is no threat to public safety, and incident is NOT a double homicide as reported by other sources. Updates to follow, active investigation, for confirmed info follow @RSOPIOEast — Riverside County Sheriff PIO-East (@RSOPIOEast) September 13, 2018

People are advised to avoid the intersection of Avenida Portero and Calle Potrero. The incident was reported at 8:11 a.m.

La Quinta cove death investigation scene

A resident living in the neighborhood of the investigation told KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2 that this morning he heard shots fired, and saw a woman in the street with an apparent gunshot wound to the arm. The neighbor, Jose Maciel, assisted the injured woman, giving her his shirt to help wrap the wound.

#LaQuintaPD Active death investigation within the 54700 block of Avenida Vallejo, active investigation, further information to follow. Active investigation — Riverside County Sheriff PIO-East (@RSOPIOEast) September 13, 2018

A KESQ & CBS Local 2 news team is on the scene.

10 Photos

