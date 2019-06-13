A Bit of a Cool Down!
Record setting heat yesterday, but only in Thermal, the NWS tweeted out that PSP had reached 117, but the correct high was 116, so we did not tie the record at PSP. Today, we're running about 10 degrees cooler, so while still hot, it's far less dangerous.
The Excessive Heat Warning has moved Eastward today and no longer includes the Coachella Valley.
The problem today (and tomorrow) will be air quality. According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, ozone levels will be high enough to warrant an "Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups" level today and Friday.
And if that wasn't enough, there was a minor earthquake between Palm Springs and Cabazon early this morning... Did you feel it?
