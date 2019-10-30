The Coachella Valley's air quality is 'hazardous' Wednesday

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - The South Coast Air Quality Management District reported Hazardous air quality values Wednesday morning around the Coachella Valley and eastern Riverside County.

The air quality value number for the Coachella Valley was reported at 500 as of 8:00 a.m.

That number falls within the Hazardous category, which is the air quality management district's highest category for air pollution.

KESQ News Channel 3's Patrick Evans contacted the SCAQMD to confirm the automated readings for the Coachella Valley and eastern Riverside County. A media representative confirmed the reading's accuracy.

The primary pollutant was listed at PM 10, particulate matter less than 10 microns in size. That could include microscopic sand particles or smoke.

The SCAMD said the "AQI is calculated using EPA's NowCast method, which emphasizes recent levels when conditions change rapidly. During fires, the AQI may not reflect the latest smoke conditions. If you can smell smoke from a wildfire, avoid or limit outdoor activities."

