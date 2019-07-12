Health officials issue heat advisory for valley, county

joe Raedle/Getty Images

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - Health officials issued a heat advisory for the Coachella Valley and other parts of Riverside County.

The National Weather Service is predicting temperatures above 110 degrees in the Coachella Valley, and around the mid 90s to 100 degrees in other parts of Riverside County. Residents are being urged to be careful in the extreme heat.

“Take this heat seriously, even if you’re healthy and feel you are acclimated to high temperatures," said Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser.

High temperatures can be hazardous for many people, especially for the elderly and those with medical conditions.

"Temperatures like those predicted can lead to life-threatening issues," said Dr. Kaiser.

Heat-related injuries such as heatstroke, an illness that occurs when the body can no longer regulate its temperature, can strike fast and pose life-threatening consequences.

“Just a few precautions can help you stay safe.”

Dr. Kaiser advises limiting outdoor activity, remaining indoors in air-conditioned buildings, wearing loose and light-colored clothing, taking cool showers or baths and drinking lots of water.