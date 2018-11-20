Health experts warn of deadly salmonella outbreak affecting raw turkey

Salmonella Turkey

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - Your family's health could be at risk this Thanksgiving, with a salmonella threat causing a nationwide turkey recall.

As of November 5, the bacterial strain has led to 63 hospitalizations across 35 states and one death in California. 164 people are reported to have been sickened in the last year.

Late Thursday, Jennie-O Turkey recalled more than 91,000 pounds of raw ground turkey, though federal officials haven't identified a single source of the salmonella.

Some grocery shoppers here in teh valley said everyone should know how to safely prepare a turkey.

"I know my friends and I know the way they cook; I know how I cook; I make damn sure there's not salmonella," Richard LaMaire said. "It should be obvious really. Unfortunately, it isn't always obvious."

"If you've lived as long as we have -- into your seventies -- you have gleaned that knowledge over the decades," Barbara Kaye said.

But health experts aay there are steps to keep the turkey in Turkey Day while staying safe from getting sick.

"You're going to want to thaw the turkey not on your countertop, but in the refrigerator, which takes a lot longer so it takes some preparation and forethought," said Dr. Joel Stillings from Desert Regional Medical Center.

That's because bacteria thrives at room temperature and can spread across your cooking area. Stillings also said even though it's counterintuitive, don't wash your turkey before preparing it.

"You're gonna bring the temperature up and it's the temperature that allows the bacteria to grow...and when you're washing it all of the water that you're washing it is spreading the bacteria," he said.

An important tip to note: cooking the turkey to 165 degrees or higher will kill harmful bacteria. You'll want to check the temperature with a thermometer in multiple spots on the turkey to be sure.

If you experience abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea or diarrhea, seek help.

And despite one death reported in California due to bad turkey, Dr. Stillings said it's rare for it to get that serious.

A grocery shopper's message this Thanksgiving:

"Be good to everybody around you, have patience and love and tolerance ... and cook your turkeys thoroughly!" Roberta Lorette said.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15