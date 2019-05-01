News

Hay truck overturns on I-10, straw spilled on street

Accident reported early Wednesday morning

Posted: May 01, 2019 11:36 AM PDT

Updated: May 01, 2019 11:36 AM PDT

WHITEWATER, Calif.- - A big rig hauling hay on Interstate-10 westbound overturned this morning, causing significant traffic backups in the Whitewater area. 

The accident was reported at 5:09 a.m. this morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bails of hay rolled into the roadway, blocking at least two lanes, and causing backups as far east as the Highway 111 exit on the freeway.

Other vehicles eportedly hit into the hay after the truck overturned, but there was no information available on damages to said vehicles, or on injuries. 

It took about a half an hour to clear the lanes affected.

California Highway Patrol officers, Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies, and CalTrans crews responded to the scene. 


