Half-acre fire burning in Thermal

THERMAL, Calif.- - Cal Fire / Riverside County firefighters are battling a fire burning in Thermal Thursday afternoon.

A Cal Fire spokesperson told News Channel 3 the fire was reported just after 3:40 p.m. near Avenue 62 and Harrison Street.

Viewers have reported seeing a large plume of smoke in the area.

🔥🔥Fire🔥🔥 Avoid Ave 62 between Harrison and Van Buren in Thermal Will keep you posted on road closures Posted by Thermal Sheriff's Station on Thursday, August 22, 2019

The fire has burned 1/2 an acre and has the potential to grow to five acres and mulch piles, according to Cal Fire.

