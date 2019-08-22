Half-acre fire burning in Thermal
THERMAL, Calif.- - Cal Fire / Riverside County firefighters are battling a fire burning in Thermal Thursday afternoon.
A Cal Fire spokesperson told News Channel 3 the fire was reported just after 3:40 p.m. near Avenue 62 and Harrison Street.
Viewers have reported seeing a large plume of smoke in the area.
The fire has burned 1/2 an acre and has the potential to grow to five acres and mulch piles, according to Cal Fire.
We have a crew on the way to the scene, stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.
