Half-acre fire burning in Thermal

Posted: Aug 22, 2019 04:15 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 04:18 PM PDT

THERMAL, Calif.- - Cal Fire / Riverside County firefighters are battling a fire burning in Thermal Thursday afternoon.

A Cal Fire spokesperson told News Channel 3 the fire was reported just after 3:40 p.m. near Avenue 62 and Harrison Street.

Viewers have reported seeing a large plume of smoke in the area.

The fire has burned 1/2 an acre and has the potential to grow to five acres and mulch piles, according to Cal Fire.

We have a crew on the way to the scene, stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

