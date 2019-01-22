Gusty winds expected to continue in mountains, valley

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - Gusty winds are expected to continue today in parts of Riverside County including the valleys, mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, meteorologists said.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory that remains in effect through noon Wednesday for the county mountains, valleys and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning. The Coachella Valley is not included in the wind advisory.

A wind advisory signifies that sustained winds of at least 35 mph are expected, the NWS said.

Northeast winds today will range from 25 to 35 mph with gusts of up to 55 mph possible below the Cajon Pass, forecasters said. The strongest gusts are expected this morning.

Less widespread northeast winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 45 mph are expected for tonight through Wednesday morning.

Powerful winds could whip up sand and dust and create potentially hazardous driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles, the NWS said. Officials urged drivers to be cautious in low-visibility areas and look out for possible downed trees and power lines.

Windy conditions knocked out power to more than 450 Southern California Edison customers in the Coachella Valley Monday and may have contributed to an overturned big rig on state Route 62 in Desert Hot Springs, which forced the closure of the highway for around two hours Monday morning.

Accompanying the strong winds today will be mostly sunny skies and average temperatures.

High temperatures today will be 66 to 71 degrees in the Coachella Valley, 62 to 67 in the San Gorgonio Pass, 47 to 54 in the mountains and 61 to 66 in the Riverside metropolitan area.

