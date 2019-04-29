Gusty winds cause problems for Stagecoach visitors, businesses

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Monday's strong winds add an extra obstacle for Stagecoach Festival visitors looking to head home. Some drivers we spoke with say gusty conditions have them extra cautious behind the wheel.

"We can feel [the trailer] swaying, and it's kind of hard to make sure we're staying in our lane, and then we have everyone else alongside of us that has trailers as well, so we're just kind of trying to keep an eye on everybody," said Ryan Aiello, driving home to Garden Grove.

Others we spoke with said they have struggled more with the reduced air quality from blowing sand and dust. Some complained of feeling hoarse and coughing.

Low visibility and sandy roads continue to keep N. Indian Canyon Dr. at the wash closed since Saturday. Irma Tupul, store manager at the AMPM on N. Indian Canyon Dr. says the closure adds to already crowded streets and also hurts business.

"We're usually a very busy store, but with this street closed, we see no cars out here," said Tupul. "It's really hurting us."

Tupul said even during the usually busy festival season, she's had to send some employees home due to reduced visitation during the road closure. N. Indian Canyon Dr. was also closed during weekend two of Coachella Festival.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from the National Weather Service until 11 pm. No word on when N. Indian Canyon Dr. will reoopen.