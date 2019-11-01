Group demands Rancho Mirage switch to district-based elections

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - On the heels of Palm Springs' first election by districts next Tuesday, we are learning that another Coachella Valley city has also been asked to follow suit.

In a letter dated October 10, the law offices of Shenkman and Hughes out of Malibu, writing on behalf of a client, Southwest Voter Registration Education Project, is accusing the city of Rancho Mirage of violating the California Voting Rights Act.

In the letter, the firm states the city's at-large election system is racially polarized, resulting in minority vote dilution.

Rancho Mirage City Attorney Steve Quintanilla is challenging the claim saying he plans to present the matter to the City Council after some independent research is done based on an accurate assessment of the City's population and demographics, along with the city's voter geography and voting patterns.

"Many cities have received the same or similar letter and many of those cities, because they could not afford the prospect of disabling costly litigation over the issue, simply conceded to switching to District elections," Quintanilla said.

Quintanilla continued, "It is my understanding that what resulted in some (if not many) of these cities is that the opposite results occurred in that the District elections ended up securing the seats for non-Hispanic incumbents for the long foreseeable future."

Quintanilla added that the city of Rancho Mirage did have District-based elections up through the early 2000s, but it was voted on by the council at the time to switch to city-wide elections to address the diverse concerns of the community at large.

The group has set a November 29 deadline for the city to reply to their request to switch to district-wide elections or they could be forced to seek judicial relief.