Group Allegedly Faces Misdemeanor For Feeding Homeless in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - An outreach group called Street Life Project, has made feeding the homeless, its mission for years. Just recently, the group says Palm Springs Police shut down one of their locations at Sunrise Park. The move has sparked outrage among community members.
The city has also had its share of curbing homelessness. Coming up at 6, we're talking to city leaders about the issue and what they're doing to help.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15