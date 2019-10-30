Groundbreaking set for Cathedral City casino

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - The groundbreaking for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians new downtown Cathedral City casino is set for Monday.

Monday, the tribe is inviting the public for the ceremony, which will take place at the corner of East Palm Canyon Drive and Date Palm Drive. Event entrances will be located on First Street and Buddy Rogers Avenue.

On October 10, the tribe announced that the casino project had been greenlit, following federal approval allowing the plot of land's status to be changed from fee to tribal trust for gaming purposes.

"We are excited to begin construction on this large-scale investment in Cathedral City," Tribal Chairman Jeff L. Grubbe said early in October. "This project will create jobs, revitalize an undeveloped downtown property and support Cathedral City's economic development efforts."

The Tribe will build a 13.6 acre project site for an entertainment development project in the heart of downtown Cathedral City, E. Palm Canyon Drive and Date Palm Drive.

Proposed project site plan