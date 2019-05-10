Ground broken for news Cathedral City Lexus dealership

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - A brand-new Lexus dealership is coming to Cathedral City.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for the new Shottenkirk Desert Lexus dealership, which will be built on six acres of last along East Palm Canyon Drive.

The 40,000 square foot facility will feature 30 service bays and a six-car showroom.

"It will definitely be enhanced. Customer experience should be. We have 83 service loaners. We have pickup and delivery. We have a new customer waiting lounge area that is going to be super inviting. It's right off from the showroom."

The dealership is expected to open sometime next year.