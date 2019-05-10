Ground broken for news Cathedral City Lexus dealership
CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - A brand-new Lexus dealership is coming to Cathedral City.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for the new Shottenkirk Desert Lexus dealership, which will be built on six acres of last along East Palm Canyon Drive.
The 40,000 square foot facility will feature 30 service bays and a six-car showroom.
"It will definitely be enhanced. Customer experience should be. We have 83 service loaners. We have pickup and delivery. We have a new customer waiting lounge area that is going to be super inviting. It's right off from the showroom."
The dealership is expected to open sometime next year.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15