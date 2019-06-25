News

Grocery workers vote on whether to strike

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 01:55 PM PDT

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - Thousands of Southern California grocery store workers cast votes on whether or not to strike Monday and Tuesday, including those who work at Albertsons, Vons, and Ralphs grocery stores in the valley.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents the workers, has said it would like to reach an agreement during its next stage of negoations with the grocery store corporations, but has made it clear the threat of a strike is real. 

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia spoke to grocery store workers as they cast their ballots to either accept or reject the store's current proposal and potentially authorize a strike. See that story New at 5 p.m. on News Channel 3.

