Grenade found inside rental car in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A Palm Springs rental car company found quite the surprise when employees checked inside one of the company's returned cars Tuesday.
According to the Palm Springs Police Department, an unidentified rental car company on Civic Drive found a grenade inside a rental car and reported it to officers at around 12:30 p.m.
The Riverside County Sheriff Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit was called to inspect the grenade. PSPD Sergeant Mike Casavan told News Channel 3 the area was rendered safe at around 2 p.m.
"It ended up being a training grenade that will make a pop sound but it would not explode," Casavan wrote.
