News

Grenade found inside rental car in Palm Springs

By:

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 09:27 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 17, 2019 04:32 AM PDT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A Palm Springs rental car company found quite the surprise when employees checked inside one of the company's returned cars Tuesday.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, an unidentified rental car company on Civic Drive found a grenade inside a rental car and reported it to officers at around 12:30 p.m.

The Riverside County Sheriff Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit was called to inspect the grenade. PSPD Sergeant Mike Casavan told News Channel 3 the area was rendered safe at around 2 p.m.

"It ended up being a training grenade that will make a pop sound but it would not explode," Casavan wrote.

 

 

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries