Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week 2019 kicks off

Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week 2019, a dining event bringing special discounts at over one hundred restaurants, kicked off Thursday evening in Rancho Mirage.

Over 120 restaurants from all across the Coachella Valley will participate in 'Restaurant Week, which goes from May 31 to June 9. During those 10 days, restaurants will be offering specially priced menus with 2-item lunches ($15, $20 and $25) and 3-item dinners ($29, $39 and $49).

A special tasting event was held today at the Ritz-Carlton in Rancho Mirage to celebrate, with local favorites like AC3, Babe's Bar-B-Que & Brewery, Lulu California Bistro, Solano's Bistro, State Fare at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage, State Fare at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage, 360 Sports at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage, and Citrus & Palm at the Miramonte Indian Wells Resort & Spa previewing their featured dishes.

No tickets or passes are necessary to participate, just make your reservations at DineGPS.com. For each reservation made online, a donation will be made to the Find Food Bank.