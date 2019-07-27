Chief denies accusations of groping, sexual misconduct

CCPD Chief denies accusations of groping

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - In a statement provided exclusively to News Channel 3, Cathedral City's Police Chief vehemently denies the accusations levied against him by a female dispatcher at the department, that he used his position to "create a hostile environment with regard to sex."

"We have recently become aware, via the media," said Riverside attorney Saku E. Ethir, via a written statement to News Channel 3, "of a DFEH complaint filed by a female employee of the Cathedral City Police Department. Chief Walker vehemently denies the allegations reported by the media. We believe in the presumption of innocence and the judicial process versus a trial by public opinion. As it pertains to the allegations, we are confident that Chief Walker’s name and reputation will be cleared in the City’s administrative investigation, and he looks forward to the opportunity to do so via that appropriate process."

Reached by phone, attorney Darren Campbell identified the client filing the complaint as Loran Candelas.

The accusations came to light on Friday, with the publication of a complaint filed with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, and obtained by Cindy Uken of the Uken Report.

Uken obtained the documents after months of speculation by the public, and attempts by News Channel 3 and other news agencies to provide an explanation for the Chief's abrupt absence.

Chief Travis Walker is currently the subject of a personnel investigation, and has been on paid leave with the department since May.

Campbell said he was surprised the claim was made public, as he says neither he nor Candelas leaked the existence of the CDFEH complaint to the media.

"This information came from someone within the city, is my understanding. And our goal is to make sure the city does the right thing with regard to Ms. Candelas' rights," said Campbell.

The complaint was filed with the CDFEH and closed on June 3rd because a "right to sue" notice was issued.

Candelas, whose name was redacted from the document provided to Uken, is identified as a prior employee of the Cathedral City Police Department, who says she was encouraged to return to CCPD by Chief Walker after moving away, to pursue additional employment opportunities.

She says she experienced between six and eight incidents of alleged harassment and inappropriate behavior involving Walker after February 2018, including attempts to fondle her both over and under her shirt.

The complaint also details another occasion in which the employee says Walker pulled his penis out and placed it in her hand.

According to the complaint, "Chief Walker would make up reasons that he needed to see (her) in his office alone and had no choice but to comply with Chief Walker’s demands. Chief Walker would grab hands and force her to touch him. Chief Walker would also text on her personal phone from either his personal or work phone. Due to the harassment that she was suffering, (she) applied for a position at another police department."

"He's married," said Campbell of Walker. "(Candelas) never, that I'm aware of, had a consensual relationship with Mr. Walker, and definitely the acts that she's complaining of were never consented to by her."

In an additional and more serious incident, the woman claims Chief Walker requested that she meet him at the Miramonte in Indian Wells where he was attending a conference. When she got to his room, the woman says Walker was wearing only boxer shorts and a shirt, and he immediately led her right to the bed.

"He tried to pull off her clothes, he was being very aggressive and rough," according to the complaint. "Since her shoes were still on, it prevented Chief Walker from taking off her pants, but Chief Walker was able to pull down underwear, and he put himself inside her. (She) pushed him off, and she left the hotel."

"After the encounter at Chief Walker’s hotel room, Candelas was numb," read the complaint. "She did not know what to do. did not get the job at the other police department and ultimately withdrew in fear of the situation."

After the incident Candelas continued to work for the Cathedral City Police Department "because she needed her job."

The woman reported the October 2018 alleged encounter to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department on April 30, 2019. She reported the alleged incident to the Human Relations Department of Cathedral City on May 1, 2019. Walker was put on leave the next day.

"She has complained about what she believes is unlawful conduct, she has endured unlawful conduct. She was harassed, and she wants to be vindicated in her rights as an individual and as an employee of the city," said Campbell. "Having the ultimate supervisor create a hostile environment with regard to sex is problematic."

John Hall, public information officer for the Riverside County District Attorney's Office, told News Channel 3 they elected not to file criminal charges due to lack of sufficient evidence.

"After a thorough review of the case presented to us by the investigating agency, we did not file charges due to a lack of sufficient evidence," Hall wrote.

Hall confirmed the investigating agency was the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. A spokesperson for RSO told News Channel 3, "At this time we do not have any information to release."

Cathedral City officials have repeatedly declined requests by News Channel 3 to confirm additional police department personnel who are on leave associated with the Walker investigation. Campbell confirmed Candelas is on medical leave due to stress.

A private firm was hired by the city to investigate allegations involving Walker, according to the city. Reached by phone, investigator Jeffry Johnsonn of the Orange Co. based JL Group, LLC said he was prohibited from commenting on the investigation, including whether it was complete. However, he said "The city is taking it very seriously."