Governor Newsom signs new law aimed at reducing deadly use of force by law enforcement in California

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Monday morning, Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 392, passed partly in response to a deadly police shooting in Sacramento, in March 2018.

Police shot and killed Stephon Clark, during a nighttime encounter.

Officers say they thought Clark aimed a gun at them. Instead, he was holding a cell phone.

"In a hope that we can reduce the number of lives lost, and we can begin to build trust and heal, I'm honored now to sign this legislation and I'm gratified," said Governor Newsom.

The new law also prohibits police from firing on fleeing felons who don't pose an immediate danger.

Until now, state law allowed the use of extreme force when attempting to arrest someone, or prevent them from escaping.

Backers say the law is now among the "strictest" measures of its kind in the country.

"Far too many days have gone by with far too many deaths because of the inaction of those who have the power to enact change," said the bill's author, democratic Assembly Member Shirley Weber of San Diego.

The new law also comes in the wake of eleven officer involved shootings in the Coachella Valley so far in 2019.

Four of the shootings, including one on Bob Hope Drive in Rancho Mirage, were deadly.

It was a deputy from the Palm Desert sheriff sub-station who shot and killed the knife-wielding suspect in Rancho Mirage on July 9th.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement agencies around the state initially were strongly opposed to AB 392, but after negotiations and revisions to the original bill, some opposition diminished.

Retired Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Johnnie B. Woods, as a consultant, provides firearms training to civilians and valley law enforcement officers.

He says he supports the "spirit" of the law.

"It is certainly a little change from what we had before. It may be good. Then again, we'll see how it rolls out. It could also be a detriment," said Woods.

Regarding his concern with the new law, the retired deputy says it ultimately could put deputies and officers at risk, by causing them to hesitate while in critical situations with suspects.

The Palm Springs Police Department responded to our request for a comment on the new law.

In an email, a media representative wrote:

"The Palm Springs Police Department believes AB 392, which provides an update to California's legal standard for when force can be used, will be an overall benefit to law enforcement agencies throughout the State of California. AB 392, in conjunction with SB 230, will provide law enforcement with additional resources for de-escalation training and standardize use of force reporting requirements. Palm Springs Police Department officers are dedicated to providing outstanding service to our community and we believe the standards outlined in AB 392 will enhance public safety."

The police agencies that did not respond to our request for comment included Indio, Cathedral City, and Desert Hot Springs,

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office also did not respond to our request for comment.

