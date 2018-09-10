News

Governor Jerry Brown makes 'major announcement' in state capital

By:

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 10:01 AM PDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 10:02 AM PDT

SACRAMENTO, Calif.- -

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries