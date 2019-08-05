Gov. Newsom holds news conference on recent mass shootings

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images California Gov. Gavin Newsom

SACRAMENTO, Calif.- - California Governor Gavin Newsom will be holding a news conference 4:15 p.m. on the recent string of mass shootings in the U.S.

The governor will be joined by elected leaders, community organizers, and law enforcement to discuss California's efforts to combat white supremacy and gun violence.

