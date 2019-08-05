News

Gov. Newsom holds news conference on recent mass shootings

Posted: Aug 05, 2019 04:16 PM PDT

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 04:18 PM PDT

SACRAMENTO, Calif.- - California Governor Gavin Newsom will be holding a news conference 4:15 p.m. on the recent string of mass shootings in the U.S.

The governor will be joined by elected leaders, community organizers, and law enforcement to discuss California's efforts to combat white supremacy and gun violence. 

You can watch the full news conference below and on our LIVE EVENTS PAGE:

 

 


