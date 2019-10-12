News

Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency for Riverside, LA counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif.- - Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for Riverside County and Los Angeles County due to a series of fires ravaging multiple communities.

The proclamation explicitly mentions Banning's Wolf Fire, Calimesa's Sandalwood Fire, Moreno Valley's Reche Fire, Corona's Eagle Fire, and Sylmar's Saddleridge fire. 

