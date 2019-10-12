Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency for Riverside, LA counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif.- - Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for Riverside County and Los Angeles County due to a series of fires ravaging multiple communities.
The proclamation explicitly mentions Banning's Wolf Fire, Calimesa's Sandalwood Fire, Moreno Valley's Reche Fire, Corona's Eagle Fire, and Sylmar's Saddleridge fire.
Read the full declaration below:
