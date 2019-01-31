Goldenvoice holding job fair to fill festival jobs
INDIO, Calif.- - Are you looking to go to Coachella and/or Stagecoach? Are you looking to go to Coachella and/or Stagecoach and get paid to be there? Then Goldenvoice, the producers behind the two Coachella Valley festival titans might have the opportunity for you.
On Friday, February 8, Goldenvoice will be holding a job fair to fill positions in a variety of departments for festival season.
The fair will be at 50950 Madison Street in Indio from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The following departments have openings that need to be filled:
- Camping
- Catering
- Credentials
- Festival Operations
- Information
- Resources
- Stagehands
- Venue Operations
Applicants must be at least 18 years of age by their first day of employment and must be authorized for work in the United States through the end of their contract to be considered.
