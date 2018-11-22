Gloomy start to Thanksgiving holiday

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - A trough of low pressure brings wet weather to California for the start of the Thanksgiving holiday. Locally, we have seen light showers to the west of the Coachella Valley and for areas of higher elevation. We can expect some drizzle and possible quick, scattered showers around the valley through the late morning hours, followed by additional cloud cover and drier conditions for the afternoon and evening.

Rainfall accumulation is expected to be minimal for our area. This morning, there was no official reading from the National Weather Service for the Coachella Valley area, indicating insignificant rainfall locally as of 4 a.m.

While we have seen some snow in the Big Bear area overnight, it is unlikely that this will bring any significant accumulation either. No snow capped mountains for us yet.

Winds are expected to peak in the San Gorgonio pass upwards of 40 mph later this morning between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Breezy conditions are anticipated for wind prone spots like the high desert and local mountains throughout the day, but calmer conditions are expected by Friday morning.

Be cautious of potentially slick roads around the region this morning if you plan to travel for your Thanksgiving holiday.