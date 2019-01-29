Geoff Kors launches re-election campaign for Palm Springs city council

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Four more years is what Palm Springs Mayor Pro Tem Geoff Kors is seeking after formally announcing his re-election run Monday morning.

Outside of the steps of Palm Springs city hall, Kors announced he's a running for a second term-

and seeking the same support he got from voters four years earlier.

“I'm going to run a very grassroots campaign again. I want to hear from the voters. My platform was developed at a big town hall where people broke into working groups and gave me their expertise and shared their ideas,” he said.

Kors will be running in the newly formed District 3 in the heart of Palm Springs. He's adding to his campaign platform to include ideas from that area such as expanding funding for public neighborhood parks.

“They benefit so many people in a way that helps families and every resident alike,” he said.

#PalmSprings councilman Geoff Kors has formally announced his campaign for re-election in District 3. It part of the first council elections based on districts. — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKESQ) January 28, 2019

He'll have significant support with various endorsements including three of the four city council-members, signaling a strong vote of confidence among his peers.

“He has been an incredible leader for the city of Palm Springs. He has represented all residents,” Councilmember Christy Holstege said.

“They trust my work, they know from working with me every day in and out that I always do what's best for the city,” Kors said.

One opponent he won't see, Mayor Robert Moon, who announced he's retiring from the council after reportedly saying he felt the council was drifting too far to the left. Kors says he's focused on the future and has bipartisan support.

“I want to focus on bringing ourselves together. As you can see from endorsement, I've been endorsed by Democrats, Independents, and people know what I do is best for the city,” he said.

District 3 is one of three districts up for election in the city. Districts one and two are open seats with no incumbents running.