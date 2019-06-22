Gene Autry Trail at the wash reopens

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Gene Autry Trail is back open Saturday morning after closing to traffic due to blowing sand and dust, according to Palm Springs Police.

The closure was reported at 12:32 a.m. Friday morning. Indian Canyon Drive shut down four and a half hours prior.

Address/Location: N Gene Autry at the Wash

Today's Date: 06-22-2019

Current Time: 06:33:06

Preliminary Incident Info: N Gene Autry at the wash is now open

Indian Canyon Drive remains closed to all traffic Palm Springs, according to Palm Springs Police.

