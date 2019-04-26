Gas prices highest in 1366 days

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif.- - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose three-tenths of a cent today to $4.034, its highest amount since July 31, 2015.



The average price has risen 44 of the past 47 days, increasing 76.5 cents, including one-tenth of a cent on Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.



The average price is 1.8 cents more than one week ago, 55.4 cents higher than one month ago and 45.7 cents greater than one year ago.



The 2015 figure included stations in San Bernardino County.

NEWS CHANNEL 3 GAS GAUGE



The rising prices are the result of a series of refinery issues that have reduced supply, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.



``Prices seem to be tempering this past week as some of the refineries that reported problems earlier this month appear to be normalizing production and imported gasoline has started to arrive,'' Spring said. ``Still, other refineries such as the PBF refinery in Torrance reported flaring this week, so productions woes in the region are not over.''

