Gang task force sweep nets 17 arrests in Coachella, La Quinta

COACHELLA, Calif.- - The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force made 17 arrests as part of a saturation patrol and probation compliance operation in Coachella and La Quinta on Thursday.

According to a Riverside County Sheriff's Department news release, the sweep was conducted "in response to an increased number of shooting incidents that have occurred in both cities over the past several weeks."

The following suspects were arrested:

Eric Estrada, 28 of Coachella for Violation of PRCS (Post Release Community Supervision)

Luis Morin, 62 of Coachella for Violation of Probation

Charles Ochsner , 43 of Indio for Possession of a Concealed Dirk or Dagger, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

, 28 of La Quinta for Possession of Methamphetamine Juan Mata, 24 of Indio for Outstanding Traffic Arrest Warrant

Alexis Valadez , 24 of Coachella for Violation of Parole, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Lucina Cecena , 39 of Indio for Possession of Methamphetamine

Jose Alamo, 22 of Coachella for Burglary

Miguel Lopez, 25 of Coachella for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Margarito Serena, 64 of Indio for Possession of Heroin

Ryan Montague, 27 of Thousand Palms for Outstanding Vehicle Theft Arrest Warrant

Jose Becerra , 53 of Coachella for Possession of Narcotics for Sale, Multiple Firearm Charges

The sweep was a joint operation, with assistance from the East P.A.C.T., Coachella Community Action Team, La Quinta Special Enforcement Team, Southern Coachella Valley Community Services District Team, and Riverside County Sheriff K-9 Team, and Gang Task Force Regions 3, 4, 6 and 7.