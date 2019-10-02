Gang task force arrests two in Thermal

THERMAL, Calif.- - Two Thermal residents remain behind bars Wednesday afternoon after being arrested by members of a Riverside County Sheriff's Department gang task force.

On Tuesday at 3:00 p.m., members of the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gan Task Force went to a residence near the 85000 block of Middleton Road in Thermal to conduct a probation compliance check. During the check, officers seized suspected methamphetamine and a .25 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

28-year-old Thermal resident Severiano Perez, a documented gang member, and 21-year-old Thermal resident Shianne Barrera were taken into custody on scene. Perez was arrested on suspicion of "Violation of Probation and Possession of Methamphetamine with a Loaded Firearm", while Barrera was arrested for outstanding felony theft warrant of Nevada, according to RSO.

"The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force is committed to creating safe and secure neighborhoods free of violent crime and gang activity," read the RSO release on the arrests. "If you have any information about this crime, please contact CVVCGTF member Officer Budnik at (760) 836-1600. If you have non-emergency information regarding gang activity, please use our online Gang Task Force Tip Form or call 951-922-7601."

According to county jail records, Perez and Barrera are being held on no bail at h Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.