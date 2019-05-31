Gang task force arrests man for meth possession for sales

INDIO, Calif.- - A probation search of a home in Indio turned up more than 40 grams of meth and led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man on suspicion of drug violations, authorities said today.



Members of the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted the search at the home in the 47000 block of Palen Street about 1 p.m. Thursday and located approximately 44.3 grams of methamphetamine and other evidence of narcotics sales, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.



Deputies arrested Tasaun Thomas on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sales and a probation violation. He was booked at the Indio jail, Heredia said.



Thomas was scheduled to be in court on Monday.

