GANG SIGNS: Valley teens' growing involvement in violent crime

GANG SIGNS

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. - Police say across the valley, there's been a recent spike in teens' involvement in gang activity and violent crimes.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia went in-depth with local law enforcement, city leaders and non-profits about the growing problem, and what's being done to stop it.

"It's the truth," said Deputy Mike Vasquez with the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. "We've had to address issues related to gangs, stabbings, vehicle thefts."

For instance, in January in Coachella, two 14-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy were struck by gunfire within 24 hours.

"Those juveniles were acting on behalf of gangs," Vazquez said, adding those teens were retaliating -- a shot for a shot.

"You feel like someone says disparaging remarks about your family name — you feel like you have to defend yourself," Vazquez said. "Sometimes they think violence is the only way."

He warned how easy it can be for teens to become entangled in the wrong crowd. "We see the kids in schools in certain neighborhoods join gangs because that's what's within their community. Sometimes it's just an off-the-wall thing. The kid has no affiliation with it but is longing for community and so they look for it in a place like a gang," Vasquez said.

In some cases, that longing leads to violence. But how do weapons fall into the hands of our valley's youth?

"Any juvenile in possession of a gun, we know that they have they have obtained illegally," Vasquez said. "They're either stolen or they're passed off."

Last month, Indio police seized a number of weapons in a violent crime sweep, making arrests that included four teenage boys.

Officer Ben Guitron with Indio Police Department said it can't just be up to police to steer kids down the right path.

"The police department, you have to realize is not there with the families and with the kids 24/7 -- but their families are and the friends are," Guitron said. "Regardless of the background, it starts at home."

"A parent should know who is my child talking to," said Michael Harrington, who runs the local non-profit "Alternatives for Youth in Transition." His organization works to divert students away from crime with positive speakers who share their success stories.

"We're providing that middle ground to reach kids hopefully early on," Harrington said.

He said there are behaviors at home to look out for in children.

"If you start seeing a sudden change in behavior: clothing, secretive, sneaking out, skipping school, ... isolation, ... you want to start asking questions and finding out what that is," Harrington said.

And when might it be too late to help?

"Unfortunately, I think when we finally lost them is when they're now in prison doing 15 years to life," Guitron said. "I think we lost the part where they can have a normal home or normal life. But even then we still don't give up."

Also helping to combat the problem is the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force, which made more than 200 arrests since the beginning of this year. That includes teens and adults, on both felony and misdemeanor arrests.

You can reach Jake on Twitter, Facebook or email him at jake.ingrassia@kesq.com.