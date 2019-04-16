Gang member known as 'The Beast' arrested by Border Patrol

EL CENTRO, Calif.- - A known gang member known by the moniker 'La Bestia' (translation: 'The Beast') has been arrested by El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents, according to a Border Patrol news release.

At 7:10 p.m. Monday, Border Patrol agents observed a man attempting to illegally cross the border into the United States approximately nine miles to the west of the Calexico point of entry. The man was taken into custody and transported to the El Centro station for processing.

A record check was conducted at the station and it was discovered that the man, a 29-year-old Mexican national, had been previously convicted for obstruction and retaliation and had served three years in prison. He also admitted to being a member of the Mexican Mafia prison gang.

He was removed from the United States in 2013.

"The continued vigilance of our agents led to the apprehension of this criminal," said Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David S. Kim. "This dangerous man is off our streets and no longer a danger to the members of our community."



The suspect remains in federal custody.