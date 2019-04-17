Galilee Center receives donation from Coachella Fest promoter

Galilee Center receives donation from Go

COACHELLA, Calif.- - The Galilee Center received donations from Goldenvoice, the promoter of the Coachella and Stagecoach festivals.

The center received sleeping bags, canopies, and chairs that were left behind from the weekend one Coachella Fest crowds. Members of the center's board said this is the first year that Goldenvoice has given them donations and they are extremely grateful.

"I think because of this kind of music festivals we were able to benefit ourselves and benefit people here including the farm workers here in the Coachella Valley, especially the eastern Coachella Valley. We really want to thank Goldenvoice for doing this for us," said Gloria Gomez, founder and executive director of the center.

The Galilee Center is located at 66101 Hammond Road in Mecca. The center helps local families with food, clothing, and other needs. They distribute over 350,000 meals annually to local families. Click here to learn more about the Galilee Center or donate.