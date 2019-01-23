Friend of Kaye Ballard speaks on her love of the stage
Ballard passed away today at the age of 93
Iconic entertainer and long-time Coachella Valley resident Kaye Ballard passed away today in her Rancho Mirage home at the age of 93.
Watch: Local theater community speaks on Kaye Ballard's passing
"This was Kaye's favorite seat in the house. We always tried to give her a better seat up front, and this is where she always wanted to sit and she was in this seat for every single musical since MTU started," said David, Ballard's friend and founder of Musical Theater University.
Ballard was honored with a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars in November 1995. Just a few weeks ago, she was honored at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.with a "Best of Fest Award" for her film which profiled her life, "Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On".
"Kaye was marvelous. Kaye never really got the credit she deserved. She was a brilliant actress, brilliant singer, beloved in this community," Green said.
MTU's upcoming show "Dogfight" is dedicated to Kaye Ballard and Carol Channing, who died exactly one week ago. The two performers were friends.
