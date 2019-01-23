Friend of Kaye Ballard speaks on her love of the stage

Friend of Kaye Ballard speaks on her lov

Iconic entertainer and long-time Coachella Valley resident Kaye Ballard passed away today in her Rancho Mirage home at the age of 93.

"This was Kaye's favorite seat in the house. We always tried to give her a better seat up front, and this is where she always wanted to sit and she was in this seat for every single musical since MTU started," said David, Ballard's friend and founder of Musical Theater University.

David Green, Ballard's friend and founder of Musical Theater University, shows Kaye Ballard's favorite seat when she would attend shows

Ballard was honored with a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars in November 1995. Just a few weeks ago, she was honored at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.with a "Best of Fest Award" for her film which profiled her life, "Kaye Ballard: The Show Goes On".

Kaye Ballard was a spirited woman, always excited to share her love for Palm Springs. I spoke with her in November at the Broken Glass Awards, where she was honored for lifetime achievement. It was a wonderful opportunity, and she will certainly be missed. https://t.co/TYiY7w7EVP pic.twitter.com/CZ5D7JC2ys — Kelley Moody (@KelleyMoodyKESQ) January 23, 2019

"Kaye was marvelous. Kaye never really got the credit she deserved. She was a brilliant actress, brilliant singer, beloved in this community," Green said.

Actors in "Dogfight" rehearse

MTU's upcoming show "Dogfight" is dedicated to Kaye Ballard and Carol Channing, who died exactly one week ago. The two performers were friends.