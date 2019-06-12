Free Tramway rides for military members all of July

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Military members will receive free admission to the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway during the entire month of July, tramway officials announced today.

The tram's "Military Days'' is an annual tradition offering complimentary rides to all U.S. active, former and retired military personnel with valid military ID, with free admission also applying to spouses of deployed military members, as well as widows and widowers.

Up to four of their guests will also receive 25% off their regular Tramway fees.

"For more than a decade, Military Days has been a way of extending our gratitude to the dedicated men and women of the United States Armed Forces -- along with their friends and families -- for their service and sacrifice,'' Tramway General Manager Nancy Nichols said. "We are delighted to welcome them back again this July.''