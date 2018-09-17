Free six-week 'Foodpreneur' class to be held in Indio
Last class on Oct. 29.
INDIO, Calif.- - The first session of a free six-week crash course on becoming a ``foodpreneur'' begins today, kicking off a weekly course in Indio that will show locals the ropes on starting their own food business.
``The Whole Kitchen Sink'' is a hands-on class offering tips on kickstarting a food business, which will give prospective ``foodpreneurs'' a chance to work in a commercial kitchen space.
Classes will be held Mondays through Oct. 29.
This week's session, ``Cottage Food, Commercial Kitchen, Food Truck, Brick and Mortar, what is the right choice for me?'' starts at 5 p.m. at the Workforce Development Center, 44199 Monroe St.
Classes will be led by Greg Bell, a food consultant with the Small Business Development Center and owner of a Blaze Pizza franchise and catering company that operates throughout Orange County.
Registration for the class is closed.
