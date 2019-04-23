Free Senior IDs offered in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - No-fee Senior ID cards will be offered this week at the Palm Springs Leisure Center.

Californians will need a real ID driver's license, identification card, or another federally approved document like a valid U.S. passport by October 1, 2020, in order to board domestic airline flights, access secure federal facilities, and to enter military bases.

The DMV Senior Connect Center at the Leisure Center, located at 405 Pavillion Way in Palm Springs, will be open Tuesday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those looking to get a free ID. Customers need to be at least 62-years old to qualify for the card.

"Seniors interested in applying for a federal compliant REAL ID identification card must bring specific documents (full list of accepted documents and more information at REALID.dmv.ca.gov) when applying: one Proof of Identity – original or certified copy (example: valid U.S. passport, birth certificate, etc.), one proof of Social Security number – must display full number, two proofs of California residency – photocopies accepted (example: utility bill, cell phone bill, bank statement, vehicle registration card, etc.)," according to the DMV news release.

The DMV Senior Connect Center opened after the Palm Springs DMV shut down for renovations.

