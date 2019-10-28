News

Free medical care offered to east valley residents impacted by smoke from mulch fire

Doctors will provide services Monday afternoon

Posted: Oct 27, 2019 09:41 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2019 04:36 AM PDT

THERMAL, Calif. - Free medical care will be offered to east valley residents experiencing health problems caused by smoke from the mulch fire burning in Thermal.

It is being offered by the Desert Healthcare District with support from Desert Regional Medical Center, JFK Memorial Hospital and the UCR School of Medicine.

Doctors from UCR will examine and treat children and adults at the campus shared by Las Palmitas Elementary School, Toro Canyon Middle School and Desert Mirage High School.    

Doctors will arrive at 12:30 Monday afternoon and will be at that location for the rest of the afternoon.  

The Desert Healthcare District also coordinating with Emergency Medical Services to take patients to JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio if needed.
 


