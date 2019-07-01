Free LYFT rides on the 4th of July courtesy of the Walter Clark Legal Group

Celebrate the 4th of July in a safe way, if you drink, please don't drive. Use this special promo code courtesy of the Walter Clark Legal Group to get a free LYFT ride.

When ordering your LYFT, enter the code 77777774TH to receive your ride for free. The code is valid from 10:00 PM on Thursday, July 4, 2019, through 3:00 AM Friday, July 5, 2019 in any of the Coachella Valley cities, which includes; Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Bermuda Dunes, Indio, and Coachella.

The promo code is only available for one-time use per LYFT user, is good for up to a $50 value, and the number of promo codes is limited.

"If you drive to a restaurant, bar, or 4th of July event, you may end up having more than one drink and not be able to drive home safely," said Walter Clark, founder of Walter Clark Legal Group. "We want to make sure that anyone who shouldn't drive, doesn't drive. That's why we sponsor these LYFT promo codes, so drivers who don't plan to drink, but become impaired, have a safe, free, easy alternative to getting behind the wheel."