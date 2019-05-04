Free Lyft rides offered during Cinco De Mayo

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - The Walter Clark Legal Group is once again sponsoring a special promo code for free Lyft rides so you can get home safe this Cinco de Mayo weekend.

The Lyft promo code WCLG5DEMAYO is valid from:

10:00 PM on Saturday, May 4 through 3:00 AM on Sunday, May 5

10:00 PM on Sunday, May 5 through 3:00 AM Monday, May 6

The promo code is valid in the cities of Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho

Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Bermuda Dunes, Indio, and

Coachella.

The code is only available for one-time use per LYFT user, is good for up to a $50 value, and the number of promo codes is limited.

“If you drive to a restaurant, bar, or Cinco De Mayo fiesta, you shouldn’t be drinking,” said Walter Clark, founder of Walter Clark Legal Group. “However, we know there are people who believe they’re alright to drive if they only have one glass of wine or beer or one cocktail. What they don’t know is that one drink does impair them. Or one drink may unexpectedly lead to two or three drinks. We want to make sure that these people have a backup plan in case something happens that they are not anticipating. That’s why we sponsor these LYFT promo codes - so drivers who don’t plan to drink but become impaired have a safe, free, easy alternative to getting behind the wheel.”

The Walter Clark Legal Group Walter Clark Legal Group is a law firm specializing in personal injury, serving the Coachella Valley, Victor Valley, and the Morongo Basin. Walter Clark is a board-certified specialist by the National Board of Trial Advocates and the State of California and is also a member of the prestigious American Board of Trial Advocates. For more information about the firm, please visit www.walterclark.com.