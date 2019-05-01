Free luncheon for bereaved mothers this Saturday

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A group bereaved mothers gather at Umbrella Ministries

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. A group bereaved mothers gather at Umbrella Ministries

Umbrella Ministries is holding an event this weekend to help connect and comfort mothers from the East Valley who have lost a child.

Mothers will get the chance to hear and talk to other moms who understand the loss of a child during a free Spanish-speaking luncheon this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Iglesia de Dios Fraternidad on Requa Avenue in Indio.

Christie Ramirez said she started going to Umbrella Ministries after she lost her son nearly 5 years ago.

"We learn that we can move forward with our faith in the lord. We can forward and not be stuck in that pain and seeing other mothers that have gone through the journey ahead of us. We know that there's a future and it takes time. the pain never goes away but it gets easier to deal with," Ramirez said.

You can register for the event umbrellaministries@yahoo.com or click here for more contacts.