Fred Gonzalez out as CVUSD security head

THERMAL, Calif.- - Fred Gonzalez is no longer the director of security for the Coachella Valley Unified School District.



Internal documents obtained by the I-team revealed that district patrol officer Rene Aguilar is currently serving as interim director, and "covering (the) district director" position.



"Rene Aguilar is currently supporting our Security Office," offered Superintendent Maria Gandera. Gandera would not confirm Gonzalez' departure, but said that no further comment would be provided "until our personnel process is complete".



In May, while News Channel 3 was investigating a hidden camera found in Saul Martinez Elementary School in Mecca, district officials would not answer questions about who was serving as head of security.



Gonzalez' picture is no longer shown on the CVUSD website.