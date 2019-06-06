Four people out of a home after Palm Desert fire, woman hospitalized

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A woman was hospitalized with first and second-degree burns Wednesday after an apartment fire in Palm Desert.



The blaze broke out at around 8:45 a.m. in the 74000 block of Alessandro Drive between Portola Avenue and Deep Canyon Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Crews were able to contain the fire to the two affected units and the exterior of the building by 9:08 a.m.

"We responded to the 74000 block of Alessandro drive for a reported building fire," said Cal Fire Battalion Chief Bryan White. "We arrived on scene and the 1st company officer found an exterior fire that was burning into the building. Firefighters quickly controlled the fire and prevented further damage to the building. "

The woman sustained the burns while attempting to move her vehicle away from the fire.

Four adults are out of homes as a result of the fire.

Cal Fire estimated that the fire caused $125,000 in property damage.