Four people injured, one critically, in Palm Springs multi-car collision

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Four people have been injured, one critically, in a 3-car collision near the intersection of Sunny Dunes Lane and Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs, as confirmed by Palm Springs Fire Department.

The critically injured passenger is a minor.

The accident occurred around 7:54 a.m.

Southbound Gene Autry Trail is currently closed.

