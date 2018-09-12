Four people injured, one critically, in Palm Springs multi-car collision
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Four people have been injured, one critically, in a 3-car collision near the intersection of Sunny Dunes Lane and Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs, as confirmed by Palm Springs Fire Department.
The critically injured passenger is a minor.
The accident occurred around 7:54 a.m.
Southbound Gene Autry Trail is currently closed.
