Four dead, one injured after speed racing contest

Accident happened on Moreno Valley Freeway

By:

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 02:50 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 02:50 PM PDT

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - - A speed racing contest left four people dead and a fifth person seriously injured after a crash in Moreno Valley Friday night.

 

The crash happened on the westbound Moreno Valley (60) Freeway, west of Redlands Boulevard. Traffic was halted in both directions following the crash. 


"During the investigation we determined this was a speed contest,'' said Sgt. Eugene Norris of the California Highway Patrol.

 
Two victims were ejected and three were trapped in the wreckage. None of the victims have been identified yet. 

 

"We're looking for a 2017, 2018 Honda Civic, gray or black,'' Norris 
said. "We're also looking for a black Mazda hatchback.''

 

Anyone who witnessed the collision or speed contest is asked to call Riverside CHP. 

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


