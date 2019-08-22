Four arrested after Palm Springs warrant service

Palm Springs warrant service nets four arrests [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] [ + - ] Two men and two women were taken into custody at a Palm Springs resort Thursday morning on suspicion of weapons and drug crimes.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Two men and two women were taken into custody at a Palm Springs resort Thursday morning on suspicion of weapons and drug crimes.

Members of the Coachella Valley Post-Release Accountability Compliance Team (PACT) from the Cathedral City Police Department went to a room in the Marquis Villas Resort located on the 100 block of Calle Encilia to serve a warrant at around 7 a.m.

During the warrant execution, one suspect was initially taken into custody. A second suspect, who was armed with a shotgun, was taken into custody after he reportedly dropped the gun and it went off, according to CCPD. The suspect claims that the gun's discharge was accidental.

The blast from the gun struck a wall shared with a neighboring room, which was reportedly occupied at the time of the gun firing, according to CCPD.

The armed suspect sustained a hand injury during the incident, it is unclear if it was a gunshot wound.

Two women who were also present were taken into custody.

The identities of the suspects have not been released.