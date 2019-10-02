Four arrested for shoplifting, leading deputies on I-10 pursuit
PALM DESERT, Calif.- - Deputies arrested four suspects who allegedly shoplifted from a Palm Desert store, then led police on a pursuit down Interstate 10 Tuesday afternoon.
According to Sergeant Joe Ruiz of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the suspects stole multiple cell phones from a retail store on the 72200 block of Highway 111. The suspects then fled the area in a vehicle and when they were spotted by deputies, a vehicle pursuit ensued.
The suspects led deputies west on Interstate 10 until they were finally stopped at a gas station in Cabazon, Ruiz wrote.
The following four suspects were arrested:
- Damarie Knight, 19, of Rialto
- Malachai Cash Moten, 19, of Colton
- Dominic Claude, 23 of Colton
- Brandon Moore, 20, of Riverside
All four suspects were booked into county jail in Indio on charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit theft, felony evading and felony vandalism.
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15