Four arrested for shoplifting, leading deputies on I-10 pursuit

By:

Posted: Oct 01, 2019 10:18 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:43 PM PDT

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - Deputies arrested four suspects who allegedly shoplifted from a Palm Desert store, then led police on a pursuit down Interstate 10 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sergeant Joe Ruiz of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the suspects stole multiple cell phones from a retail store on the 72200 block of Highway 111. The suspects then fled the area in a vehicle and when they were spotted by deputies, a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The suspects led deputies west on Interstate 10 until they were finally stopped at a gas station in Cabazon, Ruiz wrote.

The following four suspects were arrested:

  • Damarie Knight, 19, of Rialto
  • Malachai Cash Moten, 19, of Colton
  • Dominic Claude, 23 of Colton
  • Brandon Moore, 20, of Riverside

All four suspects were booked into county jail in Indio on charges of burglary, conspiracy to commit theft, felony evading and felony vandalism.

