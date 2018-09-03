Four adults and 2 children injured in Anza ATV crash

ANZA, Calif.- - Six people, including two children, were injured when a Toyota Prius collided with an all-terrain vehicle in Anza today.



The crash was reported at 12:53 p.m. near the intersection of Bahrman Road and Benton Way, about half a mile north of Highway 371, according to the California Highway Patrol.



Two people suffered moderate injuries and four others suffered minor injuries, the CHP said, and an air ambulance was dispatched to the scene.



Initial reports indicate that the two injured children were onboard the ATV when the crash occurred.



It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.



Bahrman Road is a paved country road, and Benton Way is an unpaved cross street in an area of scattered homes and ranches, about midway between Temecula and Indio.

