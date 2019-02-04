Former Rams quarterback Vince Ferragamo shares Super Bowl insider knowledge

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - Football fans around the country and here in the valley are spending their Sunday enjoying Super Bowl 53. Many fans are at sports bars and other hangouts, enjoying the battle between the Patriots and the Rams.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia was at a watch party at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, speaking with former quarterback Vince Ferragamo, who had just started on the LA Rams the last time they were in the Super Bowl, 39 years ago in 1980.

"This atmosphere here almost senses the same you would feel in an actual stadium with all the excitement and fans that are cheering for both teams," Ferragamo said.

Watching the players walk out onto the field at the start of the game, we asked what Ferragamo thought was going through their minds.

"It's butterflies," he said. "You're nervous going into the first game. You've got to get hit first adn then after you get into the flow of things, it settles down, the nerves kind of subside and you can actually play your type of game."

"It just seems like experience is the biggest factor that always comes to the front to decide who's going to win or lose the game," Ferragamo said.

On CBS following the Super Bowl, we'll speak with fans at watch parties across the valley.

