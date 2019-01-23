Former NJ Gov Chris Christie kicks off 2019 Desert Town Hall speaker series

Former NJ Gov Chris Christie kicks off 2

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie kicks off the 2019 Desert Town Hall series, presented by the H. N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation.

Christie served as Governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018. Today, he kicked off the annual speaker series at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa.

"We left 10-degree weather in New Jersey and we are thrilled to be here," Christie told the audience.

The night started with a youth town hall where about 150 students from all over the valley got to hear from Christie and ask him questions before he went out for the main event.

His message was to not be discouraged by what he says some call a divided country but to embrace differences and take a stand.

"Anything in this country is possible, so don't give up on America. Indifference will kill this country, not our differences," Christie told the students.

Students in the audience all shared one thing in common.

"We all have a drive to want to go somewhere in the world and we have a drive to want to contribute to our communities. So, that's what brought us all here, because we see these leaders and we see that they're up there and we want to see how we can do the same," one student told News Channel 3.

When asked if he was going to run again in 2020, Christie said probably not in 2020 but he did add, "Never say never."

Afterward, the former governor greeted a room of nearly 2,000, joking with the crowd after finding out tickets had been sold out weeks before a speaker was announced.

"This could've been anybody, in fact, you, right there, come on up here. We're going to have you speak tonight, it doesn't matter! the tickets are already sold," Christie said.

The speakers series will go through the end of march, reaching thousands of ticket holders and 600 local students.

The list of speakers scheduled includes;

Fox News host Dana Perino on February 12

Former SEAL Team Six Leader Rob O'Neill on March 7

Conservative radio host Dennis Prager and Comedian Adam Carolla on March 24

Each speech takes place at 6 p.m. at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa.