Former childcare worker, school volunteer accused of child sexual abuse plead not guilty

INDIO, Calif.- - Two former school volunteers accused of child sexual abuse pleaded not guilty pleas in Indio court Wednesday. One of the two men also had an extensive history of working in childcare in the valley.



James McCall Anderson, 31, is facing six felony charges relating to possessing, sending and distributing child pornography. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of endangering or abusing a child and two misdemeanor counts of committing immoral acts before a child -- which a criminal complaint describes as being ``habitually drunk'' in the presence of at least one child in his care or custody.



Anderson and Devin Daniel Lujan, 28, were arrested in June in the 74000 block of Scholar Lane in Palm Desert after deputies were tipped off to an allegation of child sexual abuse.



Lujan was originally charged with one felony count of lewd acts with a minor and two felony counts of oral copulation with a minor. In an amended complaint filed Wednesday, he was charged with an additional count of lewd acts with a minor and a county of child cruelty.

Lujan pleaded not guilty to the new charges Wednesday. He previously pleaded not guilty to the other charges in July.Lujan is being held in lieu of $5 million bail.Prosecutors made a motion to increase Anderson's bail, which will be heard at a felony settlement conference on Oct. 7. He remains out of custody on $30,000. Lujan is also scheduled to appear in court for a felony settlement conference that day.Both defendants volunteered at George Washington Charter School in Palm Desert, News Channel 3 confirmed with Desert Sands Unified School District spokeswoman Mary Perry.

Lujan had also worked at Bermuda Dunes Learning Center leading up to his arrest, as well as College of the Desert's childcare center several years ago.



If convicted of all charges, Anderson could face a maximum of eight years in prison, while Lujan could face a life sentence, Riverside Count District Attorney's Office spokesman John Hall said.